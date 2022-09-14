Metro clinches playoff berth yet again

Metro clinched a playoff berth for the record-tying 13th straight year, after Orlando lost to Atlanta, 1:0. (They actually could have clinched a day earlier, but Miami defeated Columbus.) Metro (50 points, 3 games left) could still be caught by Orlando (42 points, 4 games left), Columbus (41 points, 4 games left) or Miami (39 points, 4 games left). However, Orlando still plays both Columbus and Miami, so there is no scenario where all three can catch up due do Metro owning the wins tiebreaker over Columbus.

Metro can now focus on getting home field advantage for the opening round... whatever that's worth.