Dru Yearwood suspended for rest of regular season

New York Red Bulls midfielder Dru Yearwood has been issued an undisclosed fine and an additional three-game suspension (four games total) for his actions in the match vs. Philadelphia Union on September 3.

Yearwood, who received a red card for the incident, will miss the remainder of the regular season.

"My emotions got the best of me on this day, and I've let down the entire organization and every single New York Red Bulls fan. I hope the fans are OK and that they can forgive me," Yearwood said after the incident.

"I fully accept the suspension from MLS and I can ensure it won't happen again," he added today. "I want to sincerely apologize again. Please know that I will continue to work hard to be ready to give my all for this football club when I am again able to contribute on the field."