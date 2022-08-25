First-round pick Matt Nocita finally signed

The New York Red Bulls have signed defender Matt Nocita to an MLS contract through December 31, 2022 with club options for 2023, 2024, and 2025, the club announced today.

Nocita, 22, was selected by the New York Red Bulls with the seventh pick in the 2022 MLS SuperDraft. Nocita was a four-year letterman at the United States Naval Academy, where he made 59 appearances and logged 5,389 minutes.

"We were really impressed with Matt in his time with Navy," said Sporting Director Denis Hamlet. "We are looking forward to having Matt with us and having him help us accomplish our goals on the field."

The Porter Ranch, California native was a three-time Patriot League Defensive Player of the Year, 2021 FCAC Defensive Player of the Year, and a two-time CoSIDA Academic All-American. Nocita scored six goals and added two assists in 59 starts for Navy.

"We have been really happy with what Matt has shown over the last month," said Head Coach Gerhard Struber. "We are really excited to add him to our roster."