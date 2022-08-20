Metro wastes an actual Klimala goal to tie Cincy, 1:1

August 20, 2022 1:1 New York Cincinnati Klimala Miazga 08.20.22 · League Ladies and gentlemen, our collective nightmare is over. Patryk Klimala scored a goal. Sure, it was from the penalty spot, and sure, he was only allowed to take it because Lewis Morgan was not in the game, and sure, he almost hit the goalkeeper with it... But he actually scored a goal, Metro's only goal as they came back to tie Cincinnati 1:1. With three games in an eight day span, Gerhard Struber elected to rested Aaron Long, Morgan, and Luquinhas. Daniel Edelman continued to start at the expense of Frankie Amaya, who, along with Omir Fernandez, have entered some unexplained Struber doghouse. In any case, Edelman was good again today, as was Reyes, who stepped into for Long. In fact, Reyes sniffed out what looked to be a golden Cincinnati breakaway midway through the first half with a fantastic defensive hustle. Once again, Metro limited the opponent's shots on goals: Cincy only got two. Sadly, the first found the back of the net in the 13th minute. Ex-Metro Matt Miazga (it had to be Miazga!) got his head on a free kick that Carlos Coronel was slow to react to. Thankfully, ten minutes later, off a deep throw-in, Reyes was chopped in the box, and VAR granted Metro a penalty. Klimala went straight down the middle, almost hit the diving keeper's legs, then celebrated like he just won the championship. We guess that's what happens when you end a 15-game drought. Metro was the livelier side for most of the first half, with Kyle Duncan and Cameron Harper combining very nicely up the right side. The usual starting trio entered early in the second, which was followed by Cincinnati receding to bunker ball, knowing that Metro would not be able to break it. They were absolutely right, as the best opportunity came from an open shot from Edelman, which sailed high into the stands. So, the home winless streak continues, but at least the awful losing streak is stopped. Oh, and Jochen Schneider revealed the strategy for the rest of the season: get into the playoffs, then hope for momentum and luck. Did we say our nightmare is over? Not by a long shot!