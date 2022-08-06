Young forward Elias Manoel arrives on loan

August 6, 2022 (Official Press Release) The New York Red Bulls have added Brazilian striker Elias Manoel on loan from Gremio until the end of the year with an option to buy pending recipet of his P-1 visa and ITC, the club announced today. Manoel, 20, has spent his entire soccer career with Gremio, which plays in Campeonato Brasilerio Serie B. He made his first team debut on March 30, 2021, against Campeonato Gaucho. Manoel has scored nine goals across 1,783 minutes in 40 appearances for Gremio. This season, he has scored twice in 637 minutes. "We are excited to add Elias to our roster for the rest of the season," Head of Sport Jochen Schneider said. "From what we have seen from Elias, we believe he has the abilities to succeed at the MLS level." The Itapevi, Brazil native was the top goal scorer for Gremio during the 2022 Campeonato Gaucho, he scored four goals in seven matches to lead Gremio to the 2022 Campeonato Gaucho title. During his time with Gremio, Manoel won two Campeonato Gaucho's and two Recopa Gaucha's. "I am happy to welcome Elias to our club," said Head Coach Gerhard Struber. "He is an exciting young player, and we are excited to see what we can bring to this team this season."