Kyle Duncan returns on loan

August 5, 2022 (Official Press Release) The New York Red Bulls have added defender Kyle Duncan on loan from K.V. Oostende until the end of the season, the club announced today. Duncan, 24, spent the last six months with K.V. Oostende after completing a transfer from New York to the Belgian side on January 1. He made seven appearances for the club and logged 532 minutes played. "We are excited to bring Kyle back on loan for the rest of the season," Sporting Director Denis Hamlett said. "He has vast experience in the league, and we are happy that we can bring someone in that is familiar with the system of football that we play." The Brooklyn, New York native spent the previous four seasons with the Red Bulls, where he made 72 MLS appearances and contributed five goals and ten assists. Duncan made 32 appearances, which 27 of them were starts, and tallied one goal and two assists in 2021 with New York. The defender was a member of the 2018 Supporters Shield winning team. "I am happy to have Kyle back with us," Head Coach Gerhard Struber said. "Kyle knows the way we want to play from his time with us the past couple years and we are excited to see what he can bring to our team for the rest of the year." Duncan has represented the United States at all levels, including the senior national team level. He made his senior national team debut on December 9, 2020, coming on as a substitute in a 6-0 victory against El Salvador.