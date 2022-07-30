Home side barely beaten by Barcelona, 2:0

July 30, 2022 0:2 New York Barcelona

Dembele

Depay 07.30.22 · Friendly Cheers, Red Bull fans! For some reason, the proprietor of this web site is depressed and does not want to write the game summary, so I was asked to step in. Allow me to introduce myself, I'm Pete "The Plonker" McIlroy from West Islip, NY, and I'm the biggest footy fan there is! I usually don't give a rat's behind about the MLS, but my mate Harvey scored primo tickets on the resale market, so what the hell, I was gonna give this fixture a try. It's Barca, baby!!! This was gonna be massive! It was obvious from the opening kick-off that Barca would win this game at a canter. The American minnows were getting played off the pitch. The fit Catalan giants were playing eyeballs out, with New York defenders at sea. But for some reason, Barca just could not put the ball in the net, as cracker after cracker were either saved by the goalkeeper or cleared by the defence. Supporters were starting to get restless, until the 40th minute, when a New York attacker covered himself in glory by running into a Barca player. The clinical Catalans went the other way, with Ousmane Dembele's pulsating pearler making the scoreline one to nil. There must have been some teacups thrown by the Red Bulls gaffer at the half, because he changed the entire squad after the break! They would never allow that in Europe! Early in the second half, with the home side on the front foot, Gerard Pique put an end to that by fouling a New York lad in midfield. He earned a yellow for that, but that is how a quality squad shows its full value! In the 82nd minute, a New York midfielder fluffed his lines and was shown a straight red. Barca were now tails up! Three minutes from full time, the home side let in a howler. The New York centre-half was at sixes and sevens, not understanding that his keeper was coming out for the ball. Memphis Depay scored! New York were gutted! Full time ended two to nil. Harvey and I enjoyed our time at the ground, even downing a few lagers and chatting up lasses from New Jersey. Maybe we'll return one day if Manchester United comes here... Cheerio, Red Bull wankers!