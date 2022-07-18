Lucas Monzon returns to Danubio

The New York Red Bulls have mutually agreed to terminate the loan of defender Lucas Monzon, the club announced today. Monzon will return to Danubio FC, following 11 months with the Red Bulls.

Monzon, 20, joined the Red Bulls on loan in August of 2020. The defender made one appearance in MLS action, which was against D.C. United on October 27, 2021. He appeared in the Red Bulls' fourth round match of the 2022 U.S. Open Cup against D.C. United as well.

"We want to thank Lucas for his time with the club," said Red Bulls Sporting Director Denis Hamlett. "We wish him all the best in his future endeavors."