Jason Pendant transfered to Metro(pole)

The New York Red Bulls have completed the transfer of defender Jason Pendant to French club Quevilly Rouen Metropole, the club announced today.

"We wish Jason all the best in this next step," said Red Bulls Sporting Director Denis Hamlett. "We are pleased to have found a transfer that is beneficial for both the player and the club."

Pendant, 25, made 27 appearances for the Red Bulls since signing in 2020. The Sarcelles, France native recorded two assists for the club both coming in winning efforts.