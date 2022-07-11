Ashley Fletcher sent back to Watford

New York Red Bulls forward Ashley Fletcher has concluded his six-month loan and will return to Watford FC, the club announced today.

Fletcher, 26, joined the Red Bulls on loan right after the 2022 MLS season had begun. The forward made his debut for the club on March 20 against Columbus Crew. He made seven appearances for New York and logged 250 minutes of action.

"We want to thank Ashley for his time with the club, and we wish him all the best in his future endeavors," Sporting Director Denis Hamlett said.