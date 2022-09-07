Metro claws chippy Cincinnati to a 1:1 draw

July 9, 2022 1:1 Cincinnati New York Vazquez Morgan 07.09.22 · League A week ago, 10-man Metro did extremely well to preserve a win in Kansas City. Tonight, the tables were turned, as it was Metro's turn to play up a man, this time for over a half hour. Alas, they could do very little to penetrate the Cincinnati defense, settling for the scoreline at ejection time, 1:1. Sean Nealis' suspension meant yet another shuffling in the back, with Dylan Nealis moving centrally and Cameron Harper taking over at right wingback. More importantly, Andres Reyes finally made his 2022 debut as a second-half sub. Let's hope that his return can bring some stability to the backline. The backline was Metro's problem on the Cincinnati goal. In the 20th minute, three defenders let Brandon Vazquez slip past them on a through ball. Carlos Coronel deflected the initial shot, but the ball landed behind him, with Vazquez easily tapping it from the goalmouth. Metro evened it nine minutes later, after John Tolkin was plowed down at the top of the box. Lewis Morgan made it 4/4 from the spot this year by placing his penalty into the right side netting. The Cincinnati goalie guessed correctly, but could not do anything to stop it. One of the most chippy games in recent memory began that way at the opening whistle. Cincinnati seemed to rely on the hack-a-Luquinhas strategy, earning a yellow card in the second minute. In the 58th, Allan Cruz, also already cautioned, chopped down Metro's Brazilian on the sideline, and was given his marching orders. So... advantage Metro? Not exactly. Cincinnati put everyone behind the ball. Despite holding the vast majority of possession, Metro was not able to break through the ten-man defense. (Where have we heard this before?) Cincy's chippiness continued, but numerous set pieces were wasted. After a foul in injury time, Luciano Acosta decided to headbutt Aaron Long, a man a full head taller, and got his own red as well. Alas, Metro could not take advantage of being two men up, as the referee blew the fulltime whistle soon after. Oh well, it's hard to a complain about a comeback away draw... But we will complain about Patryk Klimala, who was an absolute black hole for the entirety of his time in the game. Earlier this year, he was at least getting into scoring position. Now he just wanders around the field aimlessly. Oh, what this team can do with a real striker! Are you watching, Herr Schneider?