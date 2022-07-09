Steven Sserwadda signed to first-team deal

July 9, 2022 (Official Press Release) he New York Red Bulls have signed Ugandan midfielder Steven Sserwadda to an MLS contract, the club announced today. Sserwadda will occupy an international spot on the Red Bulls roster. Sserwadda, 19, is in second year with New York Red Bulls II and has made 14 USL Championship appearances for the club. He has played in 10 games this season and has logged 862 minutes played. "Steven is a dynamic young player that we have seen develop during his time with New York Red Bulls II and we are excited to add him to our roster," said Sporting Director Denis Hamlett. "In his time with the club, we have seen the promising qualities he possesses, and we are looking forward to having him on the field with us." Sserwadda has featured for all levels of Ugandan national teams, where he has made three appearances and totaled 120 minutes played for the Ugandan Senior National Team. He made his senior national team debut on March 25 against Tajikistan. "What we've seen from Steven over the last couple months has been very exciting," said Head Coach Gerhard Struber. "He fits into our style of play, and we have seen that in his appearances over the last month and believe that he can succeed at the MLS level." The Kampala, Uganda native has joined the New York Red Bulls on a series of short-term loans over the last month. He made his first team debut in the club's Quarterfinal matchup of the U.S. Open Cup against New York City FC and made his MLS debut on July 30 against Atlanta United FC.