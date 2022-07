Pathetic Lewis fired as coach of pathetic RBNY II

New York Red Bulls II has parted ways with Gary Lewis, effective immediately, the club announced today.

Assistant Coach Ibrahim Sekagya will serve as the club's Interim Head Coach for the remainder of the 2022 USL Championship season.

"We'd like to thank Gary for his time with the club and wish him the best in all of his future endeavors," Red Bulls Academy Director Sean McCafferty said.