   
Clark and Edelman qualify the US for the Olympics
July 1, 2022

The United States beat host Honduras 3:0 in the semifinal of the CONCACAF U-20 Championship, which somehow doubled as the qualifying tournament for the 2024 Olympics in Paris. Daniel Edelman captained the US, and Caden Clark assisted on the team's third goal, as the Americans cruised to a 3:0 halftime lead and had no problems from there.

USA's qualification is the first since 2008, as they have missed the last three cycles.

Seven Metro players participated in the Olympics while members of the team: Miles Joseph, Damien Silvera, Zach Thornton and A.J. Wood (1996), Ramiro Corrales and Tim Howard (2000), and Pablo Brenes (2004).


 
