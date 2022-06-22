Castillo More emergency loans for Castillo, Sserwadda

June 22, 2022 (Official Press Release) The New York Red Bulls have signed New York Red Bulls II midfielder Steven Sserwadda and defender Juan Castillo to short-term loan ahead of Wednesday's U.S. Open Cup quarterfinal match against NYCFC, the club announced today. Both players will be available for the Red Bulls U.S. Open Cup quarterfinal match against New York City FC. Sserwadda, 19, is in his second year with NYRB II and has made 14 USL Championship appearances for the club. He has made 10 appearances this season and has totaled 862 minutes played. The Kampala, Uganda native has featured for all levels of Uganda National Football teams, where he has made three appearances and totaled 120 minutes played for the Uganda Senior National Team. He made his senior national team debut on on March 25 against Tajikistan. Castillo, 19, is in his second year with NYRB II and has dawned the captain's armband for the club multiple times this season. He has made 42 career USL Championship appearances over his two seasons and has tallied three assists. The Tumaco, Colombia native was tied for third in the club in assists last year.