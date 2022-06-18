No strikers, no problem in a 2:0 win over Toronto

June 18, 2022 2:0 New York Toronto Morgan

Luquinhas

06.18.22 · League Coming into the game, Gerhard Struber was facing a problem. Patryk Klimala was suspended for a stupid tackle. Ashley Fletcher has been hurt at best and invisible at worst. And Tom Barlow, although being "Big, Strong, Fast", is still Tom Barlow. So with no strikers available... Struber started none. Hell, it worked for Barcelona! Metro wasn't exactly Barcelona today, but did take an early lead before adding one in the second half on route to a 2:0 win over Toronto. It's what smart managers do to win ballgames! After last week's disappointment, Metro attacked from the opening whistle. Just two minutes in, John Tolkin sailed a corner kick onto the head of Lewis Morgan, whose header looped in under the crossbar. Morgan added the tally to his hat-trick against Toronto earlier this year. Metro continued to press and attack, but failed to get any decent shots despite multiple opportunities. Slowly, Toronto found the game and forced Carlos Coronel to make two tough saves on one-on-one opportunities. Struber abandoned the no-forward formation at the break, inserting (No, not Fletcher. Has his song been sung already?) Barlow, who played a role in the second goal. In the 56th, a perfect through ball by Casseres saw the lumbering striker stay onside, then barlow his shot off the charging Toronto keeper. The ball sailed back to Luquinhas, who took it out of the air and chipped from outside the arc and all the way into the net. Up two, Metro was in control for the rest of the match, but did need a breakaway save from Coronel to preserve the shootout. That was the visitors' one and only chance of the second half. Who needs strikers?!