Steven Sserwadda called up on emergency loan

June 18, 2022 (Official Press Release) The New York Red Bulls have signed New York Red Bulls II midfielder Steven Sserwadda to short-term loan ahead of Saturday's match against Toronto FC, the club announced today. The Ugandan international will be available for the Red Bulls MLS regular season match against Toronto FC on Saturday, June 18. Sserwadda, 19, is in his second year with NYRB II and has made 14 USL Championship appearances for the club. He has made 10 appearances this season and has totaled 862 minutes played. The Kampala, Uganda native has featured for all levels of Uganda National Football teams, where he has made three appearances and totaled 120 minutes played for the Uganda Senior National Team. He made his senior national team debut on on March 25 against Tajikistan.