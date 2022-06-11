Juan Castillo called up on emergency loan

The New York Red Bulls have signed New York Red Bulls II defender Juan Castillo to short-term loan ahead of Saturday's match against Charlotte FC, the club announced today. The defender will be available for the Red Bulls MLS regular season match against Charlotte FC on Saturday, June 11.

Castillo, 19, is in his second year with NYRB II and has dawned the captain's armband for the club multiple times this season. He has made 42 career USL Championship appearances over his two seasons and has tallied three assists. The Tumaco, Colombia native was tied for third in the club in assists last year.