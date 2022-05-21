Hopeless RBNY II shutout again, 2:0

2:0 Indy New York Castillo(OG)

Fjeldberg

05.21.22 · Reserve

RBNY II lost its fourth straight game and is now winless in nine after dropping a 2:0 result in Indianapolis. Indy Eleven's first goal came in the 30th minute off RBNY II defender Juan Castillo. They doubled the lead through Jonas Fjeldberg twelve minutes later.

Derrek Chan made his first start in goal, as the team didn't dress a backup keeper. Recently-signed Adam Najem made his return to the organization as a second-half sub.

RBNY II has scored only six goals in eleven games.