RBNY II blows another one late, 3:2

05.14.22

Corey Hertzog scored his first goal in Hartford Athletic colors in second-half stoppage time to earn the hosts a 3-2 victory against New York Red Bulls II on Saturday night at Trinity Health Stadium.

Hertzog's long throw-in from the left was headed on at the near post by Luka Prpa into the right corner of the net nine minutes before halftime.

In first-half stoppage time, an O'Vonte Mullings through-ball for Jordan Adebayo-Smith lured goalkeeper Austin Pack off his line and into no-man's land. Adebayo-Smith took one touch to control in the right channel and delivered a precise low finish into the open net from a good angle.

In the 54th minute, a corner delivered for a shot at the top of the penalty area deflected to Joel Johnson, who knocked home a goal.

Red Bulls II pulled back on level terms for a second time with 20 minutes to go as Illia Tyrkus scored his first goal in the professional ranks. Mullings picked up his second assist, as he played a pass in to the 16-year-old from the right that Tyrkus curled into the left corner of the net.