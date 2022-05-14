   
RBNY II blows another one late, 3:2
May 14, 2022 (Official Game Summary)

3:2
Hartford New York
Prpa
Johnson
Hertzog 		Adebayo-Smith
Tyrkus
05.14.22 · Reserve

Corey Hertzog scored his first goal in Hartford Athletic colors in second-half stoppage time to earn the hosts a 3-2 victory against New York Red Bulls II on Saturday night at Trinity Health Stadium.

Hertzog's long throw-in from the left was headed on at the near post by Luka Prpa into the right corner of the net nine minutes before halftime.

In first-half stoppage time, an O'Vonte Mullings through-ball for Jordan Adebayo-Smith lured goalkeeper Austin Pack off his line and into no-man's land. Adebayo-Smith took one touch to control in the right channel and delivered a precise low finish into the open net from a good angle.

In the 54th minute, a corner delivered for a shot at the top of the penalty area deflected to Joel Johnson, who knocked home a goal.

Red Bulls II pulled back on level terms for a second time with 20 minutes to go as Illia Tyrkus scored his first goal in the professional ranks. Mullings picked up his second assist, as he played a pass in to the 16-year-old from the right that Tyrkus curled into the left corner of the net.


 
•  News Archive
•  Rumor Mill
•  Weekly Awards
•  Season Ratings
•  Last Game Ratings

•  Team Roster
•  Schedule
•  Statistics
•  Standings
•  Transactions
•  Reserves
•  Building the Team
•  Staff
•  Ticket Info
•  Stadium Info

Home · Team · News · History · Boards · Stuff · About

Copyright © 2001-2022 MetroFanatic.com™.
MetroFanatic is not affiliated with the MetroStars, Red Bull New York, or Major League Soccer.