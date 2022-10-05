Metro toys with Scum in the Open Cup, 3:0

May 10, 2022 0:3 DC United New York

Luquinhas

Tolkin

Ryan 05.10.22 · Open Cup There haven't been many through the years, but sometimes you get that game in the Open Cup where the opposition is truly numerous levels worse than you. Does anyone remember Metro's 4:0 trashing of the Mid-Michigan Bucks back in 2003? Probably not... This is 2022, not 2003, of course, so Metro continued its road dominance with an absolute clinic, winning 3:0. Even up three, even with multiple backups playing, it was Metro toying with the pathetic home team. The only downside was the early injury to Aaron Long, as the Metro captain was taken off eleven minutes into the match. It did not look to be serious, but fingers crossed. Even though Metro controlled the game from the opening whistle, the first goal did not come until first half injury time. A perfect short pass from Dru Yearwood split the defense, and set up Luquinhas for the terrific opener. The dagger came three minutes after the break. Luquinhas did incredibly well to avoid the defender on the right flank, then crossed the ball into the box. John Tolkin contorted himself to knock the ball into the net for a 2:0 lead. It became academic in the 68th, after Metro cleverly played a free kick short. Cameron Harper, making his first appearance of the year, crossed into the box, where Zach Ryan redirected the ball into the net. It was his first career goal, coming on his first touch of the game. By the end of the game, Metro fielded Harper, Ryan, Daniel Edelman (who made the start and played the whole 90), Jason Pendant, Jesus Castellano (making his first team debut)... and they still kept pressing and pushing, coming much closer to the fourth goal than the supposedly desperate home team did to its first. Back in 2003, that win in Mid-Michigan started Metro's run the its first Open Cup final. We're two games deep into this one already, and who is to say how it will end... One thing for sure: we can't expect to keep facing such flaccid opponents as tonight in DC! Lineup: Meara, Tolkin, Long, Nealis, Nealis, Amaya, Edelman, Yearwood, Fernandez, Luquinhas, Barlow. Subs: Monzon, Harper, Pendant, Castellano, Ryan.