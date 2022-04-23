RBNY II gets first home goal and point, 1:1

April 23, 2022 (Official Game Summary) 1:1 New York Tampa Rafanello Fernandes 04.23.22 · Reserve The Tampa Bay Rowdies were held to a 1-1 draw by the New York Red Bulls II on Saturday afternoon at MSU Soccer Park. The visitors got a late goal to level the score before a potential game-winning penalty kick for the Rowdies was overturned by the officiating crew in the final minute. In the final minute of the first half, Jeremy Rafanello put the Red Bulls II ahead on a free kick beyond the top-right edge of the penalty area that clipped off the defensive wall and found the top-right corner of the net to put the hosts ahead. Tampa Bay's persistence paid off with five minutes to go. Leo Fernandes leveled the game, putting home the rebound after AJ Marcucci had initially saved a shot by Antley toward the bottom-left corner. The Rowdies then appeared to have a chance to go ahead from the penalty spot in the 90th minute, but after consulting with his assistant, the referee reversed his decision, negating the penalty kick.