Metro bores through Dallas stalemate, 0:0

April 16, 2022 New York Dallas



04.16.22 · League Well, at least they didn't blow a lead in this one... that is, because there was no lead to blow. With Patryk Klimala on the bench or with Patryk Klimala on the field, Metro simply couldn't finish, limping to a scoreless draw against Dallas. They are now winless in four home games, which just two goals to their name. After last week's terrible showing, Gerhard Struber did bench Klimala, giving Ashley Fletcher his first start. Frankie Amaya came back from suspension to push Dru Yearwood to the bench for the first time all year. The first half was absolutely boring. Dallas was perfectly fine with sitting back, and letting Metro control the ball to little effect. In one not-so-memorable position, Metro kicked the ball around for a good minute, were not able to get it forward, and ended up with the ball out of bounds. The only true chance of the half came when Dallas keeper Maarten Paes wandered out of the net, but Lewis Morgan's long shot was headed off the line by a defender. There was more action in the first five minutes after the break than in the 45 before it, with Omir Fernandez horribly misfiring after a fallen Dallas defender left him all alone in front of Paes. Klimala came in in the 58th in an attempt to partner Fletcher, but nothing came out of that, as we went back to boredom. A late John Tolkin shot forced a save from Paes, only for the ball to bounce straight at Klimala's head... the Pole hit the crossbar from the doorstep. Dallas again sit back, but did have two solid chances in the second half. Carlos Coronel (almost) made up from last week's calamity with a terrific save from point-black range, then jumped on the rebound before it could be recovered. The second chance came very late in the game, as a close-range shot from the left side whiffed just past the right post. For almost a decade, Metro was a juggernaut at Red Bull Arena, taking apart opponents and winning game after game. The slide has started in 2019 and has now reached previously-unfathomed depths. It's one thing not to win, it's another to bore, and this team is equally adequate at both. And, if the empty seats are any indication, that is obvious to whatever fanbase that is left...