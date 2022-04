RBNY II still winless, goalless at home, 1:0

0:1 New York Rio Grande

Lopez 04.15.22 · Reserve

Frank Lopez scored the only goal as Rio Grande Valley FC took its second win of the season with a 1-0 victory against the New York Red Bulls II on Friday night at MSU Soccer Park.

The breakthrough came for the visitors in the 67th minute, when Emilio Ycaza delivered a cross from the left that AJ Marcucci was unable to handle cleanly, allowing Lopez to turn home a finish from inside the six-yard area.