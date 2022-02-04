10-man RBNY II topped by Tulsa, 3:2

April 2, 2022 (Official Game Summary) 3:2 Tulsa New York Williams 2

Torres Rafanello

Murphy 04.02.22 · Reserve JJ Williams scored twice as FC Tulsa took a 3-2 victory against New York Red Bulls II in a back-and-forth contest that saw Red Bulls II play down a man for almost the full game at ONEOK Field on Saturday night. New York was reduced to 10 men within the opening two minutes as goalkeeper Giannis Nikopolidis was sent off after bringing down Williams just outside the penalty area to deny a goalscoring opportunity. Despite that, the Red Bulls II took the lead as Jeremy Rafanello thundered home a shot from 25 yards into the top-right corner of the net in the 17th minute. It took only three minutes for the hosts to answer, though, as Williams once again got in behind New York's back line and this time slotted home his finish into the right side of the net. The hosts then took the lead in the 25th minute when Gabriel Torres broke forward on the left side. Less than 30 seconds into the second half, Williams notched his second as he headed home a cross. Red Bulls II pulled their way back within a goal with 20 minutes to go as John Murphy had a shot from the top of the area take a deflection off a defender that sent it past Tulsa goalkeeper Sean Lewis and into the left side of the net.