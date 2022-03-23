RBNY II shutout again, 2:0

0:2 New York Louisville

Serrano

03.23.22

Louisville City earned its third consecutive victory to start the season as goals in either half by Ray Serrano and Wilson Harris earned a 2-0 result against New York Red Bulls II on Wednesday night at MSU Soccer Park.

LouCity took the lead in the 18th minute when a loose ball was put away by Ray Serrano. The hosts went close to equalizing just past the half-hour mark when Serge Ngoma had a shot from the top of the penalty area deflect and loop toward net, but Louisville's Kyle Morton made a good fingertip save to turn the ball over as LouCity took the lead to the break.

With four minutes to go, Red Bulls II were reduced to 10 men as Lamine Conte was sent off after pulling down Wilson Harris as he broke toward goal. Harris delivered from the ensuing free kick.