10-man RBNY II smacked by Loudoun, 3:0

March 19, 2022 0:3 New York Loudoun

Freeman 2

Greene 03.19.22 · Reserve Tyler Freeman scored two goals for Loudoun United to lead the side to a 3-0 victory against the New York Red Bulls II on Saturday afternoon at MSU Soccer Park. Red Bulls II opened the game sharply but were reduced to 10 men in the 26th minute when Christopher Cragwell was shown a red card after a hard foul. Despite that, the hosts had a big chance 10 minutes later when Sam Williams stole possession in the Loudoun half and quickly found John Murphy. His flicked pass set up Jordan Adebayo-Smith for a low finish to the right corner that was denied by United goalkeeper Luis Zamudio. Loudoun began to threaten more consistently late in the first half, and New York's AJ Marcucci had to make a pair of good saves to keep out efforts by Jacob Greene and Kimarni Smith. Seven minutes into the second half, the breakthrough came for the visitors when Freeman shot low past Marcucci after a through-ball by Michael Gamble. Freeman added his second of the game on the hour-mark after again being played in behind the defense. Greene notched Loudoun's third with 14 minutes to go to wrap up the result.