Ashley Fletcher comes on a loan

February 28, 2022 (Official Press Release) The New York Red Bulls have added striker Ashley Fletcher on loan from Watford for six-months, pending P1-visa and ITC, with an option to buy, the club announced today. Fletcher will fill an International spot on New York's senior roster. "We are happy to add Ashley to our team," said Sporting Director Denis Hamlett. "His experience in both the English Premier League and English Championship will prove to be valuable among our young group of players." Fletcher, 26, has risen through multiple levels of English soccer, beginning at Manchester United's Youth Academy to the English Championship and now the English Premier League. He has amassed 42 goals and 20 assists in 177 matches played since signing his first professional contract at 20-years-old. At Watford, Fletcher has tallied six matches played with two goals and one assists across all competitions. "It is good to see Ashley join our squad this season," said Head Coach Gerhard Struber. "His general movement off the ball suggests he has a good level of game understanding, which is shown by recognizing and exploiting space with precise timing. He will hopefully prove to be a good piece in the attacking zone." Fletcher began his Youth career with Bolton Wanderers before joining Manchester United's Youth Academy in 2012. While at Manchester United's Youth Academy, he helped lead the Academy team to back-to-back Under-21 Premier League titles as he tallied three goals and two assists over 13 matches during that span. Fletcher was called into the Under-20 England National Team while at Manchester United's Youth Academy. He recorded one goal in two matches played. At 20, Fletcher was loaned to Barnsley on January 7, 2016. He tallied nine goals and six assists in 26 matches for Barnsley. Fletcher then went to West Ham for one season (2016-17), Middlesbrough for half a season (end of 2017), Sunderland for half of a season (Jan. 31-May 31, 2018) and then back to Middlesbrough for three seasons (2018-19 to 2020-21). During that stretch, he accrued 171 games played with 40 goals and 19 assists.