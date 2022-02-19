6:1 spanking by LA #2 ends preseason

Well, the preseason is over, and what a disaster it was. Metro ended it with a total of four goals in five games, failing to score more than once in every game (wake us up if that sounds familiar). In the final game of the preseason, their entire five-game output was topped, as LAFC trashed RBNY 6:1.

Metro opened scoring early after Omir Fernandez was taken down in the box, and Patryk Klimala converted. From then on, it was Bryan Fernandez (twice), an own goal, and, well, who is counting? One team is clearly ready for the regular season to start.

That team is not Metro.