Serge Ngoma graduates to first team

February 17, 2022 (Official Press Release) The New York Red Bulls have signed North Plainfield native Serge Ngoma to an MLS Homegrown deal, the club announced today. Ngoma is on a four-year deal with an option year in 2026. "We are excited to sign Serge to the first team," said Head of Sport Kevin Thelwell. "He is a promising young prospect that we hope to see his talents continue to grow with us." Ngoma, 16, made his professional debut with New York Red Bulls II on September 23, 2020 and appeared in 22 matches with eight starts since. He totaled 874 minutes, three goals, and an assist during that span. His three goals during the 2021 season tied the club record for an Academy player, which was set by both Derrick Etienne Jr. (2015) and Dantouma Toure (2020). "Serge is a talent at the midfield position," said Head Coach Gerhard Struber. "We see big potential out of him. We want to see him continue to grow with Red Bulls II and hope his development goes in a positive way." Ngoma joined Red Bulls Academy in 2017 starting at the Under-13 level. Through his first two full seasons with the Academy, he scored 28 goals and helped lead the U-13's and U-15's to winning seasons. The North Plainfield, New Jersey native led the U-15's to qualify for the Generation adidas Cup in February 2020 after scoring three goals in three matches, including a brace against New England Revolution Academy. Ngoma earned a promotion to the U-17's during the same year and later made his professional debut in 2020. Before Red Bulls Academy, Ngoma played for NJ Elite 2005 Boys for three years. He led the club to an NJYS State Cup Championship and the 2017 USYS Eastern Regional Championship, where he scored 10 goals and was the competition's leading goal scorer.