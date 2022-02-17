Tom Edwards returns for another year

February 17, 2022 (Official Press Release) The New York Red Bulls have brought English defender Tom Edwards back for the 2022 MLS season, the club announced. Edwards contract will be a year-long loan, pending receipt of his P-1 Visa and ITC, and will occupy an international spot. "We are thrilled to bring Tom back to New York," said Head of Sport Kevin Thelwell. "Bringing him back was a priority of ours at the beginning of the offseason because of the quality he has both on and off the field." Edwards, 23, had a strong first season in MLS for New York last year. The Stoke City defender logged 1,958 minutes in 27 games for the Red Bulls. He helped anchor a New York defense to eight clean sheets in 25 starts. Offensively, Edwards recorded two assists, both of which came in Red Bulls victories. "I am pleased to have Tom back with the squad," said Head Coach Gerhard Struber. "Not only does he have top quality on the field but he is great to have in our lockerroom. Tom's warrior mentality will be helpful for us this year." Edwards showed his versatility in 2021, as he featured at right back, center back and central defensive midfielder while New York was hit with injuries early in the year. Prior to arriving at New York, Edwards accrued 51 appearances, one goal and one assist across all competitions for Stoke City's senior team. He was recently loaned to Fleetwood Town, an English League One squad, and logged 920 minutes played in his 12 appearances across all competitions. Edwards helped anchor a Fleetwood Town side to three clean sheets during his stint.