"Beneficial" Luquinhas signing made official

February 16, 2022 The New York Red Bulls have completed the transfer of Brazilian midfielder Luquinhas from Legia Warszawa and signed him to a three-year MLS contract with a club option in 2025, pending P-1 visa and ITC, the club announced today. Luquinhas will fill a Designated Player and International spot on New York's senior roster. "We are delighted to add Luquinhas to our senior roster," said Head of Sport Kevin Thelwell. "We made it a priority to add a dynamic offensive player this offseason and he fits the bill. His extensive experience, especially at the Champions League level, will be beneficial to our young roster." Luquinhas, 25, has amassed 14 goals and 24 assists over 149 matches played in 11,007 minutes logged. The Ceilandia, Brazil, native has been with Legia Warszawa for the last two-and-half seasons, accruing 110 matches played with 12 goals and 18 assists, which includes two goals in eight Champions League Qualifying matches. He has led Legia Warszawa to back-to-back Ekstraklasa league titles and was named 2020-21 Ekstraklasa Midfielder of the Season. "I am pleased to welcome Luquinhas to our team," said Head Coach Gerhard Struber. "His ability to turn under pressure with his back to goal to create half spaces and driving into space and drawing defenders in to create chances for himself or teammates will be helpful for our team moving forward." During his tenure at Legia Warszawa, Luquinhas finished in the Top 10 in Key Passes per game (10th w/ 1.5), Expected Assists per game (10th w/ 1.7), Passes in the Attacking Third per game (7th w/ 4.8) and Passes in the Opposition Box per game (5th w/ 1.45) among attacking midfielders in Poland who have played over 1250 minutes. Prior to Legia Warszawa, Luquinhas began his senior professional career with UD Vilafranquense at 18-years-old. He made six starts during his first professional season and tallied two goals and one assist. The Brazilian midfielder then had stops at Benefica B (2016-17; 14 appearances and one assist) and Desportivo Aves (2017-19; 18 appearances and four assists).