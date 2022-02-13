   
Metro loses to LA #1, 2:1
February 13, 2022

2:1
Los Angeles New York
Vazquez
Hernandez 		Mullings
02.13.22 · Preseason

In a surprising turn of events, RBNY provided a lineup and even substitutions for its 2:1 preseason loss to the Galaxy. Metro trotted out a two-striker location, with "Big, Strong, Fast" Tom Barlow partnering Patryk Klimala.

Los Angeles scored just four minutes in, as a low Victor Vazquez free kick trickled through Carlos Coronel, still in preseason form.

The California side doubled its advantage in the 54th minute through Javier Hernandez. Metro responded in the 68th, as draft pick O'Vonte Mullings scored his first preseason goal.


 
