Massive amount spent to loan back Caden Clark

February 9, 2022 (Official Press Release) The New York Red Bulls have added Under-20 United States National Team midfielder Caden Clark on loan from Red Bull Leipzig, the club announced today. Clark's loan agreement will be for the 2022 MLS season with the option to extend. In order to have acquired Clark, New York received the second overall spot in the MLS Allocation Order and a 2022 International roster slot from Toronto FC for $575,000 in 2022 General Allocation Money. The Red Bulls then sent $100,000 in 2022 GAM and the second overall spot to FC Cincinnati for the first overall position in the Allocation Order. "We are delighted to be able to bring Caden back this season with the opportunity to extend for a further year", said Head of Sport Kevin Thelwell. "Caden has gained great experience last season in his time with us and also with the National team this offseason. I am sure this will stand him in good stead for a great season." In his first full season with New York in 2021, Clark recorded four goals and five assists in 24 matches played while logging 1,509 minutes. The Medina, Minnesota, native has tallied six goal and five assists over 1,788 minutes played over 31 games since signing a first-team contract on October 10, 2020. "I am happy to see Caden rejoin us for this season", said Head Coach Gerhard. "His knowledge of our system and skill set will help build depth in the team." Following Clark's back-to-back goals against Atlanta and Toronto to begin his MLS ledger in 2020, he became the youngest player in league history to score in his first two career MLS regular-season matches. Clark continued his regular-season success with his first playoff goal in his first playoff game. At 17 years, 178 days, he is the youngest player to score in the MLS Cup Playoffs since Jozy Altidore (16 years, 357 days), also for New York on October 29, 2006 vs D.C. For country, Clark earned his first career USMNT call up in December. He most recently competed with the Under-20 U.S National Team in the 2021 Revelations Cup. Clark recorded his first two caps for country, which included his first start against U-18 Brazil then wore the captain's armband in a 1-1 draw against U-19 Colombia.