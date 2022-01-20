Metro brings in Baby Jesus (Castellano)

The New York Red Bulls have signed Venezuelan midfielder Jesus Castellano to a one-year MLS contract beginning March 22, with option years in 2023, 2024 and 2025 pending receipt of his P-1 Visa and ITC, the club announced today. Castellano will occupy an international spot on the Red Bulls roster.

"Jesus is an exciting young player", Head of Sport Kevin Thelwell said. "He's a versatile offensive midfielder with sound technical abilities and a creative mind. We look forward to his continued development within our environment."

Castellano, 17, joins New York after spending the last year with Yaracuyanos FC, a first division Venezuelan club. He made six appearances in 2021, which was his first professional season, where he logged 300 minutes of action. He made his professional debut on May 8 against Gran Valencia.

"I'm happy to welcome Jesus to our club," said Head Coach Gerhard Struber. "He is a very interesting young player, and our goal is to help him improve, continue to develop, and learn our style of football. When he arrives, his development with Red Bulls II will be helpful to his pathway to the first team."