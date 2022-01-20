Zach Ryan signed to homegrown deal

January 20, 2022 (Official Press Release) The New York Red Bulls have signed Stanford forward and Chatham native Zach Ryan to an MLS Homegrown deal, the club announced today. Ryan is on a one-year deal with option years in 2023, 2024 and 2025. "We are pleased to add Zach to our group of homegrowns", said Head of Sport Kevin Thelwell. "He has seized his opportunities at both the academy and collegiate level. We hope to see him continue to raise his level with us." Ryan, 22, was a four-year letterman at Stanford University, where he made 73 appearances, including 67 starts. The Chatham, New Jersey native tallied 31 goals and 13 assists over his collegiate career and helped the Cardinals become PAC-12 Champions in 2018 and 2020. The forward captained Stanford Men's Soccer during his senior year and was named to the All-PAC 12 First Team, Second Team All-Region, and CoSIDA Academic-All American First Team. He was named All-PAC 12 Player of the Year and earned All-PAC 12 First Team, United Soccer Coaches All-Far West Region First Team, and All-America First Team honors in 2020. During his freshman and sophomore years, he earned All-PAC 12 Second Team (2018) and All-PAC 12 Honorable Mention (2019). "Zach has been playing at a top level at Stanford," said Head Coach Gerhard Struber. "His ability to score at the academy and collegiate level has been impressive. We hope to see him build upon those successes in preseason and gain good experience with us and Red Bulls II." Before Stanford, Ryan played for Red Bulls Academy from 2013 to 2017. During his final two years with the Academy, he scored 20 goals in 38 appearances. He helped Red Bulls Academy teams win three Northeast Division championships in 2013, 2014, and 2015.