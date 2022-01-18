Could Tom Edwards be returning?

With Kyle Duncan gone for Europe, could Metro bring back the other right back from last year? Tom Edwards (who also spent a lot of time on central defense) returned from his season-long loan to Stoke, but has yet to play for his club after picking up a knee injury. And now, 90min reports that he might be headed back to MLS and RBNY, who "expect to conclude a deal very soon".

RBNY mentioned its desire to bring back Edwards during its end-of-the-season roster purge.