Preseason plans announced

The New York Red Bulls will begin their 2022 preseason at IMG Academy for 10 days (Jan. 19-29) and then train in California for two weeks (Feb. 7-19) to compete in the Coachella Valley Invitational, hosted by LA Galaxy.

New York began this year's preseason on Sunday with the first official training and will stay in New Jersey until Wednesday. The Red Bulls will travel South to train at IMG Academy for 10 days, which includes two scrimmages. New York will have an exhibition match against Florida Gulf Coast University on January 22 and then conclude with the Under-20 United States Men's National Team on January 29.

The Red Bulls will return to New Jersey for one week before flying out to California for two weeks. In California, New York is slated to play in the Coachella Valley Invitational at Empire Polo Club in Indio. The Red Bulls are scheduled to play D.C. United on February 10, LA Galaxy on February 13 and LAFC on February 19.

New York will remain in California following camp in preparation for their season-opening match against San Jose on February 26.