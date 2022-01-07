   
Metro linked with defensive midfielder Andres Cubas
January 7, 2022

An Argentine youth international midfielder who plays for Paraguay's senior team? Stop us if you heard this one. According to Torcedores.com, Metro is linked to Andres Cubas, a former player for Boca Juniors, now with Nimes in Ligue 2. The 25-year-old is also linked to the blue poseurs, as well as a return to his original club. Torcedores reports that RBNY passed on the offer, but now there are rumbles that an offer from an MLS team is pending.

Denis Hamlett better figure out how to deal with option years...


 
