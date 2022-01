Another Celtic player, Ismaila Soro, linked

Seriously, who does Kevin Thelwell know in the Celtic office? According to The Scottish Sun, RBNY is linked with Ivorian defensive midfielder Ismaila Soro, who has seen his time diminished at the Scottish club. He has played in only six games, starting one, this year.

Soro, 23, previously played in the exotic(?) lands of Moldova, Belarus, and Israel.

Are there any other teams that Thelwell is allowed to scout?