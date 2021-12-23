Greek striker Taxiarchis Fountas linked

Finally, the first rumor of the offseason, and it comes from (where else?) Austria. According to reporter Peter Linden, RBNY is linked with Rapid Vienna's Greek striker Taxiarchis Fountas, with a $200,000 euro offer on the table. Fountas will be a free agent in the summer, so Rapid is in danger of losing him for free.

Fountas is a former (what else?) Salzburg player, but never featured in a league match for the first team. Instead, his path intercepted with Gerhard Struber at Liefering. The 26-year-old started his career with AEK Athens in 2011, and has spent the last three years with Rapid, scoring 35 goals in 68 games. This includes a 19-goal season in 2019-20.

Fountas has appeared eight times for the senior Greek national team, including a World Cup qualifier in September.