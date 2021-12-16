Brother of Nealis acquired in a trade

December 16, 2021 (Official Press Release) The New York Red Bulls have acquired Long Island right back Dylan Nealis from Nashville SC in exchanged for $125,000 in General Allocation Money, the club announced today. New York could send an additional $75,000 in GAM to Nashville SC if specific performance conditions are reached. "We are pleased to add Sean's brother Dylan to our roster," Head of Sport Kevin Thelwell said. "Since Dylan has been drafted into the league, he has gained experience at the professional level. We hope to see him continue to grow and help build upon our defensive success from last season." Nealis, 23, has spent the last two seasons in MLS, first with Inter Miami CF then with Nashville SC. Since being drafted third overall in 2020 MLS SuperDraft, the Massapequa, New York, native has tallied 12 starts and 23 total appearances with 1,252 minutes played. "I am pleased to see the addition of Dylan to our team," said Head Coach Gerhard Struber. "His ability to get forward into the attack and create for his team will be helpful. He also understands the defensive side, takes pride in his defending and shutting down attacking players." Prior to MLS, Nealis captained Georgetown University for two years. He led the Hoyas to the 2019 NCAA Division I Men's College Cup title, defeating the University of Virginia in the final. The Long Island right back appeared in 78 games for the team, starting 76 of those, and registering seven goals and 14 assists. Nealis was named a MAC Hermann Trophy finalist for the 2019 season, won the Big East Defensive Player of the Year, and was named to the All-Big East First Team and the United Soccer Coaches All-America First Team. He was also named Big East Defensive Player of the Year and All-Big East First Team for the 2018 season.