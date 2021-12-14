RBNY II anounces season-ending purge

New York Red Bulls II have announced roster decisions following the conclusion of the 2021 USL Championship season.

NYRB II has exercised the options of midfielders Jeremy Rafanello, Steven Sserwadda, and Michael Knapp. Defender Curtis Ofori will enter the second year of his contract in 2022.

Additionally, the club is in discussion to bring back defenders Juan Castillo and Lamine Conte for the 2022 season.

New York declined the options on defender Emir Tombul and midfielder Kyle Zajec. Forward Luther Archimede has moved on to another club. Midfielder Daniel Edelman and forward Jake LaCava are out of contract.

"We are excited to be bringing back some of our top young players for the 2022 USL Championship season," Red Bulls Academy Director Sean McCafferty said. "We look forward to adding more depth in quality to compliment the current group as we strive to be in contention for the playoffs and improve in all areas moving forward. We would like to thank the players who have moved on for all of their hard work and commitment to the club and we wish them nothing but success for the future."

Forward Omar Sowe and goalkeeper AJ Marcucci, who started the season as NYRB II players, signed MLS contracts in September.