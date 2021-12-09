Metro buys Lewis Morgan from Miami?

Can Metro's collection of Celtic rejects be growing? According to Paul Tenorio, RBNY has agreed on a deal to purchase Lewis Morgan from Miami for an astonishing $1.2 million in allocation money. Morgan spent the last two years in south Florida, after arriving from Scotland, where he saw minimal playing time for Celtic.

Morgan has played everywhere on the field, from forward, to both sides of the midfield, to right back. He has scored seven goals and 12 assists in 57 MLS games. Last year, he started every match.

The deal cannot become official until the MLS trade window opens.