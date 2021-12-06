Coronel purchase made official

December 6, 2021 (Official Press Release) The New York Red Bulls have completed the transfer of Brazilian goalkeeper Carlos Coronel from Red Bull Salzburg and signed him to a three-year MLS contract with an option for 2025, the club announced today. "Carlos was a big part of our success last season and we are delighted to extend his stay with us," Head of Sport Kevin Thelwell said. "Finishing as one of the top goalkeepers last season made it an easy decision for us to bring him back." Coronel, 24, made an instant impact in his first full season at New York. The Brazilian goalkeeper recorded 13 clean sheets, which tied Joe Willis and William Yarbrough for the league lead. He tallied seven of his 13 shut outs in the final 12 matches to help New York reach the playoffs for the 12th consecutive season. Coronel was just one of two goalkeepers and one of five MLS players overall to play every minute in 2021. "Carlos is a big talent and I am pleased to see him back with us," said Head Coach Gerhard Struber. "Not only is he a good person to have in our locker room, but someone who is key to build upon our success from last season to the next." Coronel finished his first full season at New York with a 13-12-9 record, which included a 0.97 goals-against average, 13 clean sheets and 87 saves. His 0.97 GAA tied the franchise's single-season mark (minimum 30 games played) with Luis Robles's mark in 2018. Coronel's 13 clean sheets were one shy of tying Robles's franchise best mark of 14, which was also set in 2018.