Gerhard Struber linked to Man United job

December 3, 2021 Could Gerhard Struber ditch Metro for one of the biggest clubs in the world? According to reports out of England, Manchester United has made contact with the Metro manager for an assistant role under interim boss Ralf Rangnick. If that name sounds familiar, Rangnick previously stole Jesse Marsch to be his assistant at Leipzig. The English giants would have to buy Struber out of his MLS contract.