Royer, Fabio among the departed

The New York Red Bulls announced today end of year roster decisions following the conclusion of the 2021 season. The Red Bulls have exercised options on six players and declined the options on six, with five players out of contract. An additional 12 players are already under contract for next season.

The Red Bulls have exercised options on goalkeepers Ryan Meara and A.J. Marcucci, defender Aaron Long and midfielders Wiki Carmona and Omir Fernandez.

New York has exercised an option to purchase goalkeeper Carlos Coronel.

Following the trade with FC Cincinnati in April, Frankie Amaya signed a three-year MLS contract that will go into effect for 2022.

The club declined options on goalkeeper Luca Lewis, defenders Mandela Egbo and Issiar Drame and forwards Fabio, Matias Jorgensen and Daniel Royer.

Defender Kyle Duncan and midfielder Sean Davis are out of contract.

Defenders Tom Edwards and Andrew Gutman and midfielder Youba Diarra loans have expired.

The club is in discussion to bring Tom Edwards, Sean Davis and Issiar Drame back in 2022.