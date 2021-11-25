KV Oostende announces Duncan signing

November 25, 2021 The Belgians have made it official. KV Oostende has announced the signing of Kyle Duncan on a contract through 2025. He will be eligible to play in Europe after the January transfer break. Duncan, whose contract with Metro has expired, leaves on a free transfer. According to KVO president Gauthier Ganaye, "Kyle is a player who has been on our radar for a long time. Because the season in the US is now over and his contract has ended there, we can sign him for free, despite the tough competition from several European clubs. Because he grew up with Red Bull's style of play, he fits perfectly into our system: he is a modern right back who combines speed with good crosses. In addition, he will arrive in Belgium on December 1, which means that he will train with the team for six weeks before he can play his first game after the winter break. Because the season in the US has only just come to an end, he is physically very sharp and will be ready for use immediately. So I'm really happy that we were able to close this deal so early. We want to come out of the winter break strengthened and we still have a lot of time to work diligently and make sure we bring extra quality to the positions we need."