Gerhard Struber suspended for Atlanta game

New York Red Bulls head coach Gerhard Struber will be suspended for his team's Wednesday's match against Atlanta United at Red Bull Arena due to yellow card accumulation.

Assistant coaches Bradley Carnell and Bernd Eibler will co-manage the match in Struber's absence. Carnell previously served as RBNY's interim head coach between the departure of Chris Armas and the hiring of Struber last year.