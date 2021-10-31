Metro playoff scenarios (2 games left)

October 31, 2021 It's not the situation we thought we'd see them in a month ago... or even in the 90th minute of the last game, but Metro is on the verge of clinching a playoff berth. With two games left, they sit at 46 points, two above DC and Columbus, and three above Montreal. The first two have only one game left; the latter, two. However, a Metro win guarantees Montreal will not be able to catch then, as they would lose out on the wins tiebreaker. So, to make the playoffs as soon as possible, Metro needs to beat Atlanta Wednesday.